JSPL felicitates its Covid warriors

New Delhi: JSPL, being an employee-first organisation, on Monday felicitated twenty-five of its outstanding COVID-19 Warriors, who worked round the clock to see that every infected JSPL employee was back in the best of health in the shortest possible time. The group of these twenty-five outstanding employees included doctors, admin staff, drivers, cooks, security guards etc.

After felicitating these Corona warriors, Chairman Naveen Jindal said: "We may be living in a challenging era, but we believe in putting our employees at the core of our operations, and doing everything possible so that they remain in their best of health.Today's felicitation is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of these brave JSPL employees. These employees served their colleagues selflessly and courageously through these difficult times. These outstanding employees will further inspire others, in and outside the organisation".

India is passing through one of the most challenging periods in its history.

JSPL has taken several measures, in keeping with the Government guidelines and WHO protocol, to protect its employees from the virus, and to create a safe workplace.

But, as the severity of the crisis shows, there could still be some instances where people get infected by the virus despite taking all possible precautions. Few of the JSPL employees contracted the virus. In this crisis, the rest of the JSPL workforce rose to the occasion and ensured that the infected employees recovered in no time.

JSPL stands with the Union Government and state governments in protecting the lives of its employees and their families, and ensuring their well-being, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, while contributing to the India

Growth Story.