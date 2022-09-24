JSP Foundation organises mega sensitisation event at Sanakerjanga

New Delhi: Pursuing its mission of Hungerfree India and Nutrition for All in the Country and aligning with the Govt policies, JSP Foundation, the CSR Arm of Jindal Steel & Power in coordination with Integrated Child Development Scheme, Odisha Livelihood Mission, Panchayati Raj & Drinking water Department and National Health Mission organised a mega sensitisation event at Sanakerjanga Grampanchayat office premises.

During the Event, the sensitization session was conducted by Liliy Dash, Child Development Project Officer, Banarapl, Anusaya Panda, ICDS Supervisor, Dr. Jayashree Dehury, MO I/C Badakerjang PHC & Sunita Pal, BPM, OLM, Banarapal.

A Recipe demonstration on locally available raw and cooked healthy food stall was also inaugurated by Brig. DB Pany, Vice President and Group Security officer, SFSS. The programme facilitated by Namrata Pradhan, _ Sarpanch, Sankerjang and was attended by Puspa Satapathy, GM, CSR, Ambarish Patra from Jindal Steel and Power and Jashmita Pradhan, Samitti Member, Sushant Tripathy, Trilochana Debta, Madanmohan Biswal, Pradyumn Sahoo, Sujan Mohapatra and other village leaders.