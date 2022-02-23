Joshi discusses environmental compliance of coal, lignite cos

New Delhi: Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the status of compliance of coal and lignite companies with environmental norms.

Joshi, who chaired the meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the coal ministry, informed the panel members that mining operations in coal, lignite mines are carried out with due regard to safety, environment protection and sustainability. Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve also participated in the meeting.

Environment protection during mining activities is one of the key thrust areas of coal/lignite PSUs, which ensures that various statutory provisions prescribed in environmental rules and regulations are adhered to and appropriate environmental standards are maintained in and around mining areas, the Coal Ministry said. Coal secretary A K Jain briefed the committee about creation of a Sustainable Development Cell in the ministry to advise, mentor, plan and monitor environmental sustainability of coal mines.