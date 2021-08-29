J'khand committed to honour promises to investors: Soren

New Delhi: Promising to honour commitments made to industrial players coming to Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the state is going to witness investments at least to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore as well as 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs.



Launching Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 during Investors' Meet organised in the national capital, Soren said that a red carpet welcome awaited investors with sops and facilities and urged them to honour their commitments as well.

"The state government wants to move forward with the cooperation of the investors. We are trying to leverage the infinite resources that nature has gifted to Jharkhand and walk the path of development. We will honour our promises and expect you (industrial players) to do the same. In this quest, we expect your cooperation. The government has stepped up and we will not stop here," Soren said while addressing industry players like Tatas, SAIL, Vedanta and Dalmia, among others.

The Tata Steel has expressed intent to invest Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years and Dalmia Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their cement plant, set up a solar and solid waste management plant, an official said.

Among the investors who have expressed interest, SAIL has committed an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, Adhunik Power has signed an MoU for investments worth Rs 1,900 crore and Prem Rubber Works signed an MoU to invest Rs 50 crore, the official said.

All potential investors who would commit to engage 35 per cent of their workforce from Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes communities will be incentivised over and above the provisions of the new JIIPP 2021, the state government said.

"Many industries remained closed due to the nationwide imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. This caused a problem in employment generation. We had to work out some solution. Our internal resources came to the rescue, we used them to provide benefit to our people." Soren said, adding, "During the second wave of the pandemic, Jharkhand was the first state that provided oxygen to the country." About education, he said the state has unlimited opportunities and stressed it is a well-known fact that Jharkhand is an educational hub and houses Netarhat school, which is famous for producing several IAS and IPS in the country.

"Jharkhand is also doing well in the field of engineering and medicine. We are establishing pharma parks where we will provide land to medical equipment manufacturers also. We are ready to promote educational and technical institutes," he said.

On the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, "Our human capital is very healthy and very law-abiding. You will face labour unrest in Jharkhand as we have a very good law and order situation. You will never hear of any organised extortion gang and the Naxalism has shrunk to few remote pockets of Jharkhand and it would be eliminated from the state in a couple

of months."

The officials presented details of the policy and the landmark Adityapur Electronic Manufacturing Cluster.