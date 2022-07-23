J'khand CM Soren launches state's new tourism policy

New Delhi: In a major boost to Jharkhand's tourism sector, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the New Tourism Policy of the state on Saturday and announced that National Geographic India has been roped in for an upcoming documentary series to promote the state's tourism sector.



While speaking on the occasion, Soren said, "Jharkhand is a hidden treasure house of nature, culture and sustainable living. From traces of ancient human civilisation to its picturesque natural beauty, charismatic heritage and the deep-rooted indigenous traditions and communities — it is a place you will feel at home."

He said that Jharkhand has been battling a lot of challenges and Covid-19 has hit the tourism industry hard. "If there are any issues in these markets, the international arrivals to the state drop and we need to work on this situation," he said, adding that many people suffered losses during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those associated with the tourism industry and hence, this new policy will help them recover their losses.

The chief minister further said that National Geographic has captured Jharkhand's story through its lens in the most innovative way. The government has also roped in actor Rasika Dugal who would host the series — "Postcards from Jharkhand" — on the television channel from Saturday onwards.

The actor will highlight Jharkhand's scenic views, mosaic art and culture and some of the unique experiences exclusive to the state.

"Having someone like Rasika, who hails from Jamshedpur, on board, we are quite pleased to present an unseen Jharkhand like never before and welcome all the nature lovers and other travellers to visit and explore Jharkhand," he said.

The new Jharkhand Tourism Policy includes having strategic joint ventures with private tour operators for setting up tourist packages and services, upgrading the tourist information centres (TICs) and conducting a detailed assessment of tourism potential of every district.

It also includes the involvement of experts in planning and executing "master plans" for the development of tourism circuits and tourism-related projects. The strategy of the new policy includes conducting effective public awareness campaigns, particularly among the tribals, organising buyer-seller meetings to market the tourism products effectively and training all the stakeholders in tourism promotion, marketing and tourism-related services.