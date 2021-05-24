JK Paper Q4 PAT rises by 41% to `128.78 cr

New Delhi: JK Paper Ltd, one of India's largest Paper Companies, on standalone basis recorded a Turnover of Rs 979.03 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 244.50 crore, up by 22 per cent each, in Q4 compared to corresponding quarter ended March, 2020.

Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 128.78 crore as against Rs 91.36 crore, higher by 41 per cent over the same period last year. For the full year i.e. FY21 (12 months), the Company clocked Turnover of Rs 2,991.37 crore, EBITDA of Rs 701.41 crore and PAT of Rs 322.19 crore.

The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs 4/- per share (40 per cent), amounting to Rs 67.76 crore on the Equity Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

This is in addition to the buyback of Rs 83.41 crore. of the Company's Equity Shares completed during the year.

Commenting on the results, Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman & MD, said "Higher production and sales volume coupled with improved net sales realisations resulted in better performance in Q4. Revival of demand which started in Q3, continued to gather momentum. While the impact from the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 is yet to be fully seen, we expect some disruptions in the coming months."