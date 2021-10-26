JioPhone Next 4G to target 30 cr 2G users, vernacular speakers

New Delhi: JioPhone Next 4G smartphone will enable vernacular speakers to connect with people speaking different regional languages, mainly to target around 30 crore 2G users in the country. The made in India smartphone is likely to be launched before Diwali.

JioPhone Next will have the first operating system — Pragati OS — jointly developed by Jio and Google, customised for Indian users, the telco said in a video released on Monday.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the group's 44th annual general meeting had asserted that an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India '2G-mukt' (free of 2G).

He had said India still has nearly 30 crore mobile users who are unable to escape from inefficient and exorbitant 2G services since most basic 4G smartphones remain unaffordable.

Jio was the first company that launched 4G mobile phones in India free for consumers, where they were required to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 for a JioPhone, built like an advanced feature phone. JioPhone Next will come with a touch screen, and the device is built on Qualcomm chipsets.The smartphones that use Qualcomm chipsets are priced on the higher side compared to those using competing chipsets with a similar level of computing power but Ambani had promised that "JioPhone Next will be by far the most affordable smartphone not just in India but globally".

JioPhone Next will have a translation feature working in 10 Indian languages.