Jio with 36.9 crore users emerges as largest telecom player: Trai data
New Delhi: Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom player with 36.9 crore mobile subscribers in November 2019, according to the data published by telecom regulator Trai on Thursday.
Vodafone Idea reported a total mobile subscriber base of 33.62 crore and Bharti Airtel at 32.73 crore customers for November 2019.
Total telephone subscribers in the country declined by 2.4 per cent to 117.58 crore in November from 120.48 crore in October.
Mobile subscriber base, which dominates overall telecom connections, declined by 2.43 per cent to 115.43 crore in November from 118.34 crore in October with Vodafone Idea losing the highest number of subscribers.
Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore customers in the month.
Reliance Jio added 56 lakh new customers, followed by Bharti Airtel which added 16.59 lakh new subscribers and BSNL 3.41 lakh.
Fixed-line connections also declined to 2.12 crore in November 2019 from 2.14 crore in October.
