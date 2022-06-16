Jio adds 16.8L mobile subscribers in April: TRAI
New Delhi: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users, according to TRAI data.
Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022, the monthly subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday showed.
As per the data, Jio added 16.8 lakh users, pushing-up its mobile user count to 40.5 crore.
Bharti Airtel too was a net gainer in April, as the Sunil Mittal-led telco added 8.1 lakh mobile subscribers. The net additions raised Airtel's mobile subscriber tally to
36.11 crore. Vodafone Idea lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during the month, and its base slid to 25.9 crore in April.
Overall, TRAI data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022.
