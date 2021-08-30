Jindal Global University launches fellowships for Afghan students

Sonipat: In a pioneering and humanitarian educational initiative, OP Jindal Global University has launched a special Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) Fellowships for Students from Afghanistan. This initiative is in response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations.

A total of 10 Fellowships will be awarded under this initiative.

JGU's ADVANCE Fellowships Policy will provide an exceptional opportunity to selected students from Afghanistan to pursue Ph.D. degrees at any of the Schools or Institutes offering Doctoral programmes and to work closely with the global faculty of JGU, where they can understand and appreciate the nuances of academic research. The policy will be applicable from Spring 2022 (January 2022) semester and all Afghan students who have completed a Master's programme or M.Phil. will be eligible to apply. JGU will also provide a suitable accommodation, dining hall facility and annual health insurance coverage to the research scholars in addition to the fellowship.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "This Fellowship aims to support, strengthen and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them a pathway for a career in academia. This is a modest effort of our university to demonstrate our solidarity and commitment to the promotion of higher education opportunities for the students of Afghanistan. Our aim is to support and provide higher education opportunities to Afghan nationals whose pursuit of educational goals may have been disrupted due to the ongoing crisis in the region."