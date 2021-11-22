Jharkhand's 'Palash' brand goes global via Amazon and Flipkart

Ranchi: With the objective to empower women by providing livelihood opportunities, 'Palash' brand, which was launched by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren under the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), has started yielding positive results as the states own brand, 'Palash' has now become a global brand.



According to Rural Development Secretary Dr Manish Ranjan, 9 out of 60 products of 'Palash' brand now available for sale on global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Palash products that will be available on Amazon include green chili, pickle, honey, mustard oil, etc, while cold-pressed mustard oil is available at affordable prices at Flipkart. After the listing, three orders have been received and shipped through Amazon.

The other products of 'Palash' brand would be available on the global e-commerce platforms by the end of December as the JSLPS is working to get compliance from the e-commerce platforms, Rural Development Secretary said in an official statement.

Notably, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had launched the Palash brand under JSLPS with the objective to connect lakhs of women SHGs across the state to a sustainable livelihood solution and create entrepreneurship opportunities for them. Also, it is estimated that almost 2 lakh rural women will get additional livelihood opportunities through this move of the department.

"MoU has been signed with Amazon and Flipkart to place Palash brand products in the larger market. Through this initiative, select products are currently available on Amazon and Flipkart, while all Palash products will be listed in the coming days. With this move, we expect a significant rise in the income of the Sakhi Mandal didis," the secretary said.