JGU ranked India's top pvt varsity for 3rd time in row

New York/USA/Sonipat, (Haryana): OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has emerged as India's No. 1 Private University for the third year in a row, according to the QS World University Rankings 2023 that was released today in New York, USA.

London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has ranked a total of 41 institutions from India this year, including 7 new entrants. JGU has retained its No. 1 position among the Indian private universities despite the rise in the number of ranked institutions. For the 2023 edition, QS analysed a total of 2,462 institutions and ranked 1,422 institutions in the world. JGU is ranked in the 651-700 band this year, making it the only private university from India, which has found a place among the world's Top 700 universities.

JGU is also India's No. 1 ranked university with a focus solely on social sciences, arts and humanities, as per the influential QS World University Rankings 2023. Out of the 41 institutions which have been ranked from India, 11 are IITs. Remarkably, JGU is also the only Indian non-STEM and non-Medicine university to have found a place in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

Globally, JGU has been ranked in the 651-700 band of the QS World University Rankings 2023.