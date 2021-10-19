JGU launches 17 new UG, PG degree programmes

Sonipat: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched 17 new UG and PG degree programmes spanning across 12 schools for the Academic Session beginning in 2022. The Innovative and Interdisciplinary Programmes are aligned towards implementing the National Education Policy 2022 and aim to offer students scholarly choices in pursuing interdisciplinary, intellectually rigorous, and globally engaged education.

These courses will be taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 different countries in the world making JGU a truly Global University. The students will richly benefit from the 325+ international collaborations that JGU has established across 65+ countries for pursuing student exchanges, dual degrees, short-term study abroad and immersion programmes.

With these new courses, JGU becomes India's Comprehensive Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences University. Responding to contemporary demands and keeping up with the trends and developments unique to contemporary realities, the programmes are multidisciplinary, internationally aligned, and innovative in cutting-edge curriculum and course structure. Identifying the need of the hour and current issues that ought to be addressed in the society is pivotal to JGU's motto as A Private University Promoting Public Service.