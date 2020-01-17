Jet Airways to sell Netherlands business to KLM
New Delhi: Bankrupt Jet Airways plans to sell its Netherlands business to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according to a regulatory filing.
The domestic full-service carrier, which shuttered operations last April, is undergoing insolvency resolution process.
The insolvency resolution professional managing the affairs of Jet Airways said various options are being explored for the "company's resolution and maximising the value for its stakeholders", as per the filing on Friday.
Providing an update, the company said there is a separate liquidation proceeding ongoing in the Netherlands and that the resolution professional has agreed a co-operation protocol with the Dutch trustee appointed by the local court.
"In this context, the company and Dutch trustee have entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV, on January 13, 2020, for the proposed resolution of business activities of the company in the Netherlands as approved by the committee of creditors," it added.
Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV is KLM, the flagship carrier of the Netherlands.
