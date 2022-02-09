Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine

Tokyo: Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over possible disruptions of supplies due to the Ukraine crisis, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Wednesday.

The decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union and is intended to help European countries cope with uncertainties about gas supplies given fears of a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, he said after meeting with US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who arrived in Japan in late January.

Emanuel welcomed Japan's offer.

Japan's assistance to Europe is an example of how President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida are working closely together with like-minded partners to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine, and uphold our shared values," Emanuel said in a statement.

Russia is the third-largest oil producer after the US and Saudi Arabia and the source of about 40 per cent of the natural gas used in Europe. With gas and oil prices already high, any move to cut the flow of energy could be painful to Europe.

The United States and European allies have pledged economic and political sanctions if Russia moves its military into Ukraine, but worry about potential repercussions such as the possibility of Russia halting its natural gas supplies to Europe in the middle of the winter.