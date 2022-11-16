Japan-based Softbank to sell 4.5% stake in Paytm for `1,627 crore

New Delhi: Japan-based Softbank has started the process to sell a 4.5 per cent stake in One97 Communications for about $200 million (around Rs 1,627 crore) in a block deal, according to sources.

The development comes immediately after the lock-in period for Paytm's investors to trade shares ended. Softbank is the second largest shareholder with a 17.5 per cent stake in the company. According to two sources aware of the development, Softbank has offered to sell shares in the price band of Rs 555 to Rs 601.55 apiece that are held through its subsidiary SVF India Holdings.

Softbank expects to raise around $200 million at the lower end of the price band, Rs 555. Paytm shares closed at Rs 601.45 at BSE on Wednesday.

The deal may fetch Softbank around $215 million at the upper end. Softbank had invested $1.6 billion in Paytm in the last quarter of 2017 and offloaded shares worth $220 million at the time of IPO.

The current holding of Softbank at closing price is valued at around $835 million.

"If we add $220 million that Softbank raised from selling stock at the time of Paytm IPO then about one-third of the investment that it made in One97 Communications has eroded," the source said.

Bank of America is the sole book runner for the deal.