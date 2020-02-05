Millennium Post
Jaikumar Srinivasan takes charge as NLCIL Director(Fin)

New Delhi: Jaikumar Srinivasan has assumed charge as Director (Finance) of NLC India Limited on February 5, 2020. He is a B Com graduate from the University of Nagpur and Associate Member of Cost & Management Accountants of India. Prior to his appointment he was Director (Finance) of M/s Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and MAHAGENCO state PSU controlled by the Government of Maharashtra.

