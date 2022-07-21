Jaikumar Srinivasan takes charge as Director (Finance) at NTPC
New Delhi: Jaikumar Srinivasan assumed charge as a Director (Finance) at India's largest Power generator, NTPC Ltd on Thursday. Prior to this, Srinivasan served as Director (Finance), in NLC India a fossil fuel mining and thermal power generating company. Before his service in NCL India Ltd, he had served as Director (Finance) at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Director (Finance) in the MSEB Holding Company Limited in August 2017. He has more than 30 years' of experience in the Power and Mining sector in State and Central PSUs in the areas of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Commercial, Electricity regulation, Renewables, IT, and Project development including 8 years of experience as a Board member.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Murmu elected India's first tribal Prez21 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED questions Sonia Gandhi for nearly 3 hrs, Congress holds protest21 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
2024 won't be a vote for election, but for rejection: Mamata21 July 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Schemes for state will only be named after 'Bangla': Abhishek21 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT
States can't permit non-forest activities on forest land without...21 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT