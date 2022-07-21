Jaikumar Srinivasan takes charge as Director (Finance) at NTPC

New Delhi: Jaikumar Srinivasan assumed charge as a Director (Finance) at India's largest Power generator, NTPC Ltd on Thursday. Prior to this, Srinivasan served as Director (Finance), in NLC India a fossil fuel mining and thermal power generating company. Before his service in NCL India Ltd, he had served as Director (Finance) at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and Director (Finance) in the MSEB Holding Company Limited in August 2017. He has more than 30 years' of experience in the Power and Mining sector in State and Central PSUs in the areas of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Commercial, Electricity regulation, Renewables, IT, and Project development including 8 years of experience as a Board member.

