ITC Royal Bengal is a LEED Platinum Certified Building

Kolkata: ITC Royal Bengal is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certified building under LEED USGBC New Construction Programme.

LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence in green building that signifies a building has less carbon emissions, conserves resources and reduces operating costs, while prioritizing sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment.

A 456 room keys Luxury Hotel, ITC Royal Bengal is one of the tallest building in Kolkata at 130 meters in height, setting higher standards for energy efficiency in building systems design.

Adjacent to ITC Royal Bengal is ITC Sonar. Combined, these two unique hotels offer two distinct experiences, providing superlative standards in accommodation with 693 rooms, suites and serviced apartments, unprecedented culinary choices over 12 culinary destinations and 22 banqueting and meeting options spread over 1,00,000 square feet.

ITC Sonar is also a LEED Platinum certified hotel and is the first hotel in the world to obtain Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) issued under the aegis of the United Nations Framework on

Climate Change Convention in 2007.