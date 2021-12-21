ITC receives sixth 'ICSI CSR Excellence Award'

New Delhi: ITC, one of India's leading multi-business conglomerates and a sustainability exemplar, has been conferred with the 6th ICSI (The Institute of Company Secretaries of India) CSR Excellence Award in the 'Large' category for consistently demonstrating innovation and sustainability in managing Corporate Social Responsibility. The coveted award was handed over by Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation to Shri Prabhakar Lingareddy, Executive Vice President – Social Investments, ITC Limited at a ceremony held on Saturday, December 18 at Mumbai.

Considered to be one of the most coveted awards for excellence in CSR practices, ICSI CSR Excellence Award recognizes the best corporate contributor each in the large, medium, and emerging categories.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Ashesh Ambasta, Executive Vice-President & Head - Social Investments, ITC Limited said, "It is indeed an honor that ITC has been conferred with the CSR Excellence Award at this prestigious forum. We recognise that securing and enhancing livelihoods is at the core of ensuring social equity and improving quality of lives. Sustainability, therefore, is at the DNA of ITC's corporate philosophy. As a leading business conglomerate, we aim at contributing meaningfully to the societal development through a two horizon approach – by making today's dominant sources of income sustainable and creating capabilities among people to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities of tomorrow. Going forward, we are committed to continue playing a significant role in uplifting the socio-economic status of communities as well as contribute to environment stewardship through our multi-dimensional CSR programme in its true letter and spirit."

ITC's credo of 'Nation First – Sab Saath Badhein' ‑ finds expression in the enterprise's constant quest to build 'Responsible Competitiveness'. The Company's CSR programmes have been able to engender significant transformation in the country and in rural regions with multi-dimensional large-scale interventions.