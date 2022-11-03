ITC Ltd strengthens its 360-degree Water Stewardship interventions with focus on PPPs

New Delhi: ITC Limited, one of India's leading multi-business conglomerates, has forged as many as 50 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) with the GoI and other institutions as part of its integrated and holistic initiatives to achieve water security and rural empowerment across India. ITC's 360-degree water stewardship programme is in alignment with the Government's key water initiatives including 'Jal Shakti Abhiiyan'. 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' and 'More Crop Per Drop'. Driven by the Sustainability 2.0 goals articulated by Chairman, Sanjiv Puri, ITC is scaling up its interventions in replenishing water resources and water usage efficiency. It has also embarked on a programme to achieve water positive status at river basin level with focus on 4 basins across the country. The Ghod river basin has already turned water positive last year.

The Company has also partnered the government in creating large-scale awareness on the need for equitable water management by participating in the ongoing India Water Week 2022. In recognition of its efforts in ensuring water security for all stakeholders, ITC also received the 1st prize in the 'Best Industry for CSR Activities' category at the third National Water Awards by Ministry of Jal Shakti, GoI in 2021-22.

Over 54 per cent of India is water stressed. Agriculture which forms the lifeline of the Indian economy is vulnerable to the threat of climate change. Recognising the critical need to address this challenge, ITC has taken a three-fold approach to drive water security for its stakeholders and contribute to achieving the national goal of securing a sustainable water future for India. The three-pronged approach involves 1) a large-scale community based integrated watershed development initiative covering catchment treatment, water harvesting structures development, and groundwater recharge spread over 13 lakh acres in 16 states with over 25,000 water harvesting structures built and another 1.33 lakh acres acres under biodiversity conservation, 2) a unique demand side water management programme that focuses on improving water use efficiency of agriculture with the demonstrated achievement of water savings in the range of 20-45 per cent across select crops and a total savings potential of 496 million cubic metres during 2021-22 3) maximizing water efficiency across all its operations. Owing to its 360-degree water stewardship initiatives, ITC has earned the distinction of being the only global company of comparable dimensions to be water positive for over two decades.