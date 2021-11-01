ITC Hotels launch Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar

Kolkata: ITC Hotels on Monday announced the opening of "Welcomhotel Bhubaneshwar", the first LEED Platinum Certified Hotel in the State. Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the latest addition to Odisha's hospitality destinations that promises to further enrich the vibrant tourism landscape of the State.

Located in New Bhubaneswar, the hotel is conveniently placed eight kms away from the airport and is in close proximity to the suburban institutional, educational and residential development hub.

Drawing inspiration from the magnificence of the 500+ temples that adorn this marvellous city, Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar is heavily influenced by local indigenous stone architecture with descending roofs, pronounced overhangs, covered walkways and spacious gardens.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Ltd, said, "ITC has over the years built iconic hotel properties that enhance and enrich the tourism landscape of India. We are indeed proud to add another feather in the cap of ITC's diverse hotels portfolio by launching our landmark hotel in Bhubaneshwar under the Welcomhotel brand. I am confident that this world-class property will make a meaningful contribution to the signature tourism assets of Odisha. Apart from our investment in the hospitality sector, ITC's investments in Odisha encompass sustainable agriculture, manufacturing as well as multi-dimensional interventions that contribute to social development in the State."