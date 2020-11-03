ITC Hotels introduces E-Gift Card service

Kolkata: Anil Chadha, COO ITC Hotels mentions, "India is the world's festivity capital". We love celebrating all our festivals with joy and togetherness symbolising the rich tradition followed through the ages.

Festivities in India have always had a strong social and community connect and we believe that it will continue to be celebrated, albeit in a modified manner in adherence to caution needed in the current circumstances. Intimate celebrations that allow friends and family to mark an occasion without exposing them to risk will see an upsurge.

This is where trust plays an important role, and at ITC Hotels we assure guests of a memorable experience without forsaking their safety. So yes, there will be an increase in 'revenge holidays', smaller family and friends group get together and destination weddings. While in the initial phase of unlock, we saw people head out for vacations that were within motorable distance, we will now witness people wiling to travel to distances by air, following necessary safety protocols.

Catering to the growing sentiment around weekend getaways and dining out this festive season, ITC Hotels has a special offer! Guests can now add a special touch to these momentous occasions with the ITC Hotels E-Gift Card - an exclusive gateway to authentic experiences distinguished by our quintessential warmth of service.

With a selection of easy and instant redemption options across luxury stays, gourmet dining, rejuvenating spa services and more, ensure an unforgettable gift of timeless experiences.

These secure, 'cardless & contact less' digital E-gift cards come with a validity of one year that can be customized as per individual needs and are available through the https://www.itchotels.in/gift-card.html link"

He further added "To embark upon the celebrations, we have also unveiled a bespoke Diwali hamper collection for gifting, which combines the fine array of artisanal festive delights and scrumptious selections from ITC Hotels. These festive curations have been introduced in seven varieties such as The Regal Assemblage, The Grand Curation, Signature Mithai Collection etc. and is made available at multiple locations for consumers to relish and add cheer to the

festivities."