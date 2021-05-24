ITC Hotels get world's 1st Platinum infection risk mgmt certification

Kolkata: ITC Hotels has achieved the distinctive milestone of being the First Hotel chain in the world to receive the PLATINUM level certification under DNV's My Care Infection risk management programme. Certification programme"My Care" by DNV, is developed at a global stage by a team of expert infection risk and hospital management professionals.

The maturity model of the programme (Level 1 to 5) assesses and covers all facets of hotel operations on six different dimensions Governance, Strategy, communication, actions, data analysis and continuous improvement.

Embodying the ethos of Responsible Luxury, ITC Hotels, the world's largest chain of hotels with the maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified Properties has been accorded the global certification for it's one of a kind 'WeAssure' programme.

The 'WeAssure' business assurance certification stands as a testimonial to the rigorous health, hygiene and safety protocols being implemented to ensure the safety of guests and associates across all ITC Hotels. ITC Hotels have also introduced various pathogen prevention measures by inducting world class technologies for infection mitigation, redefining service delivery processes.