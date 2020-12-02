ITC Hotels 'Double the Joy' by introducing '100% Back' offer more choice for guests

Kolkata: A ten-year strong 'Responsible Luxury' ethos underscores ITC Hotels brands and initiatives to present innovative and memorable customer experiences. In order to provide guests with the flexibility of enjoying their stay and indulging in services as per their individual preferences, the largest chain of hotels in the World, with the maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified Properties(as per USGBC), ITC Hotels has launched the versatile '100% Back' offer which will provide consumers the required flexibility by giving them hotel credits that can be utilized against services as per their choice, during the course of their stay on this package.

The '100% Back' offer allows guests to book at any of the participating ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel, and receive the full amount as hotel credits that can be instantly redeemed towards exquisite experiences including delectable Food & Beverage, relaxing spa treatments & more. Guests can enjoy a scrumptious meal at any of our highly acclaimed speciality restaurants like Bukhara, Dum Pukht, Ottimo, or pamper themselves with a signature treatment at the Kaya Kalp spa, indulge in luscious beverages at the bar or enjoy a rejuvenating session at the salon, using the hotel credits.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, "At ITC Hotels, we are committed to delivering world class experiences guided by our 'Responsible Luxury' ethos. Catering to the growing sentiment around 'getting away' many people are looking for safe ways to restore some semblance of normal life. Activities that were postponed due to the lockdown are now being revived. There is an urge to reconnect with our loved ones. Re-unions and smaller family get togethers are being planned post lockdown. At ITC Hotels we understand how special these moments are. Helping our guests make memorable experiences, we have launched the '100% Back' offer which gives guests hotel credits that are easy to redeem across gourmet dining, rejuvenating spa services and more. At a time when vacations seem like an indulgence, such attractive staycation packages literally double your joy".

The offer is available across 15+ ITC Hotels and Welcomhotels at over 10 destinations including ITC Grand Goa, ITC Rajputana, ITC Mughal, Welcomhotel Amritsar and ITC Royal Bengal, and is valid till March 31, 2021.

The list of participating hotels include: ITC Maurya, ITC Mughal, ITC Rajputana, Sheraton New Delhi, ITC Grand Chola, ITC Kohenur, ITC Kakatiya, ITC Gardenia, ITC Windsor, ITC Maratha, ITC Grand Central, ITC Grand Goa, ITC Royal Bengal, ITC Sonar, Welcomhotel Vadodara, Welcomhotel Dwarka, Welcomhotel Bengaluru, Welcomhotel Chennai, Welcomhotel Coimbatore, Welcomhotel Amritsar.