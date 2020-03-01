ITC focuses on innovation to sustain leadership
Kolkata: Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited is focusing on quality and innovation to sustain its leadership position in the cigarette business, an official said. The company has recently revised prices of its cigarettes to mitigate the impact of the increase in taxes on the tobacco product, the official said.
"While a revision of prices was necessitated to mitigate the impact of the increase in taxes, the company, with its focus on offering products anchored on quality and innovation, and a well-laddered portfolio catering to various consumer segments across India, remains confident of consolidating its market standing going forward," an ITC spokesperson said.
Industry sources said that ITC has been introducing new variants and augmenting its product portfolio in the cigarette business.
