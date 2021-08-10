ITC enters into 83 PPPs to scale up community development programmes

New Delhi: ITC Ltd is rapidly scaling up its community development programmes and has forged 83 public-private partnerships (PPP) with several state governments and government bodies as part of the initiative, according to a company statement.

ITC has also entered into 24 technical collaborations with national and global organisations, besides working with 82 NGOs apart from thematic experts for village-based institutions and other

partnerships.

Commenting on the steps, ITC Ltd Executive Vice-President and Head, Social Investments Ashesh Ambasta said, "Given the sheer magnitude of development challenges, ITC believes in the power of collaborations to accelerate social development in order to produce deep and enduring impacts at scale."

Accordingly, multi-stakeholder partnerships are at the core of ITC's 'Mission Sunehra Kal' programme, Ambasta added.