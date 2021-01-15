ITC bags ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

New Delhi: ITC Limited has been adjudged 'Best Governed Company' at the 20th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2020 in the Listed Segment: Large Category in recognition of its consistent growth and performance, contributive capabilities, governance ethos, and sensitized approach towards CSR and sustainable development.

The Award was adjudged by an eminent jury under the chairmanship of Justice AK Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court.

ITC's Company Secretary, Rajendra Kumar Singhi was also adjudged 'Governance Professional of the Year' for his contribution towards adoption of effective governance processes. Singhi received the Award on behalf of ITC at a ceremony held on the 13 th of January 2021.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Government of India was the Chief Guest at the Awards ceremony, which was also graced by stalwarts of the Indian corporate sector and governance professionals.

Thanking the ICSI for bestowing the Award, Chairman Sanjiv Puri stated, "We are deeply humbled by this befitting recognition for ITC's robust governance model anchored on the timeless values of trusteeship, transparency and ethical corporate citizenship. The high standards that we have set for ourselves is inspired by our credo of 'Nation First - Sab Saath Badhein' that seeks to create enduring value for our stakeholders, making a meaningful contribution to creating larger societal value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity. This Award, received in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, will indeed be a source of immense encouragement to Team ITC as we traverse this journey to build a better tomorrow for our stakeholders and the

Nation."