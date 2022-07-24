Italian govt may invest in Titagarh Wagons's subsidiary Firema SPA
Kolkata: The Italian government is likely to acquire at least 20 per cent stake in Titagarh Wagons's wholly-owned subsidiary Firema SPA, sources said on Sunday.
Invitalia, the Italian government's investment promotion agency, will be acquiring 20-30 per cent stake in Firema, they said.
Titagarh Group was in dialogue with the Italian government for capital support after the company faced financial headwinds during the pandemic.
Firema, which is executing railway projects in Europe, is also instrumental in building India's first aluminum coach, for Pune Metro.
"It is a major breakthrough that the Italian government will pick up a stake, apart from a PE investor, in Firema. The promoters will also infuse fresh capital. We cannot disclose the details at this moment due to confidentiality clauses until all approvals are in place," Titagarh Wagons MD Umesh Chowdhary said
from Italy.
Italian railway firm Firema was taken over by the Kolkata-based Titagarh Group
in 2015.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra seals historic silver24 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Party has no links with the money recovered by ED'24 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Take Partha to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar: HC24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
I'm not a member of any political party, says Arpita24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Building collapse in Mustafabad leaves one dead24 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT