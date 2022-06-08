Italian Foreign Min, Indian envoy in Italy visit Titagarh's factory

Kolkata: The Italian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Luigi Di Maio, and the Indian Ambassador in Italy, Dr Neena Malhotra, visited the Titagarh Firema factory in Caserta, Italy, on the 4th of June 2022 marking the strong bilateral ties between the two countries across social, political and economic spectrum.

Di Maio who has been the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy in the past, had visited India last month and held bilateral talk and met Indian and Italian CEOs Titagarh Firema - a subsidiary of the Titagarh Group, manufactures electric trains, coaches and other passenger rolling stock in Europe.

TFA has excellent designs and research & development capabilities in high/semi high-speed electric trains, coaches and other mass mobility solutions and occupies an important place in Italian industrial space.

Titagarh Group had acquired the business of Firema Trasporti, SpA in 2015 from the administrator, in its overseas subsidiary in Italy, Titagarh Firema SpA (TFA) and restarted its operations promptly post acquisition.

TFA has since shown commendable growth despite several challenges including legacy contracts and the pandemic and now has a healthy order book of Euro 500'million.

During his visit to TFA's plant in Caserta, Italy, the Minister Di Maio interacted with Titagarh team and recognized the achievements of Titagarh

in Italy.