IRFC posts highest ever net of `6,090 cr for FY22

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, the dedicated market borrowing arm of Indian Railways, has posted a YoY profit growth of 37.90 per cent for the FY22 vis-à-vis FY21.

The Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 6,090 crore for FY22 vis-a-vis Rs 4,416 crore reported in the previous FY21.

The Revenue from Operations for FY22 grew by 28.71 per cent and stood at Rs 20,298.27 crore, as against Rs 15,770.22 crore in previous FY 2020-21. The revenue from operations for Q4/FY22 grew by 16.39 per cent to stand at Rs 5,931.12 crore as against Rs 5,095.81 crore reported in Q3/FY 2022.

The net worth to end of FY 2021-22, stands at Rs 41,000 crore up by 14.15 per cent, as against Rs 36,000 crore reported in FY 2020-21. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the company stands at Rs 4,15,238 crore as on 31st March 2022 registering a growth of 15.32 per cent.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company has gone up to Rs 4.66 as on 31st March, 2022, as compared to Rs 3.66 as on March 31, 2021 registering an increase of 27.32 per cent YoY.

The Board of Directors has recommended the final Dividend of Rs 0.63 per equity share of Rs 10/- each for FY22.