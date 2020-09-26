IREDA opens branch office in Mumbai

New Delhi: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has opened its third branch office in the country in Mumbai for facilitation of its customer, borrowers and other stakeholders.

The Agency, a Mini Ratna (Category– I) Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) already has two branch offices in Chennai and Hyderabad. Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA opened the new office of the company in Andheri East, Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), borrowers and other senior officials. Speaking on the occasion, CMD said, "Mumbai branch is an important step towards realizing the company's vision for expansion of business. It will provide the easy access and services to the company's borrowers and stakeholders in the region."

CMD said, "Mumbai being the financial capital and with a large concentration of IREDA's business nearby, the opening of the branch was a long felt need. In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, this step will be especially helpful to all concerned."

Das said, the company will consider opening of branch offices in other parts of country as per potential of business.

He underlined that the current drive of the company for decentralization is part of its commitment to ease of doing business, an agenda set out by the Government.