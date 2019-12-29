Irdai restores Reliance Capital's 100% shareholding in RGICL
New Delhi: Reliance Capital on Sunday said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has cancelled pledge enforcement of Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd's (RGICL) shares by Credit Suisse and Nippon India MF.
Insurance regulator Irdai has directed IDBI Trusteeship Services not to give effect to any encumbrance or transfer or any change in the shareholding of RGICL, according to a BSE filing by Reliance Capital (RCAP).
Pursuant to the Irdai direction, 100 per cent shareholding in RGICL stands restored to RCAP, it added.
The regulator also said its prior approval was not taken for the transfer. The Irdai added that the unauthorised transfer also violates FDI regulations.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India action will benefit all lenders of Reliance Capital as sale proceeds of RGICL's shares will go to all lenders and not just Credit Suisse and Nippon India MF.
The sale of RGICL's shares is expected to fetch Rs 6,000 crore for RCAP lenders, which is almost 40 per cent of the total RCAP secured debt.
The 100 per cent shareholding of RGICL is held by Reliance Capital.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT