IRCTC to shortly start push notification services for customers

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) at present, is one of the leading travel, tourism and hospitality companies of the country with a wide range of products besides railway e-ticketing such as on and off-board catering services on trains and stations, flights and hotels booking, tour packages through air, rail and water, luxury, deluxe and budget tourist trains.

The company has recently also added bus tickets booking services to its existing product lines.

In order to further promote its travel, tourism and hospitality products, IRCTC will be shortly starting push notifications for its customers. Push notifications clickable pop-up messages that appear on mobile users' browsers irrespective of the device they are using.

These notifications serve as a quick communication channel allowing companies to convey messages, offers and other related information about products to the customers.

The Push Notification technology being an internet based service is a very effective way to reach out to a large number of customers at one go using data analytics platform which will enable the company to send segmented notifications by showing relevant product related information to the subscribers opted for the service.

IRCTC has tied up with a Data Science driven mobile tech organization M/s MoMagic Technologies to provide push notification services for its customers. Using this technology, IRCTC will be able to reach out to its customers instantly with information about its new corporate train launches, catering services as well as promote its various travel, tourism and ticketing related services.

All customers of IRCTC will be now able to subscribe this special Push Notification services free of cost and will be able to get the latest updates about the existing and upcoming products and services of the company.