IRCTC to launch 1st Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on June 21

New Delhi: IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways is launching and operating the first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (modern state of the art AC rake) from Delhi on June 21, 2022 and will cover all prominent places associated with life of Lord Ram.

The proposed 18 day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. After Ayodhya, the next destination is Buxar where the tourists will be shown the hermitage of Maharishi Vishwamitra and the Ramrekha Ghat where the guests can take a holy dip in the Ganges. From here the train moves to Sitamarhi for the visit of Sita's birth place and proceed by road to Janakpur (Nepal). Tourists will stay overnight at hotels in Janakpur and visit famous Ram-Janaki Temple in Janakpur. After completion of Sitamarhi visit, train proceeds to the oldest living city of the world, Varanasi. While at Kashi, tourists will walk around the temples at Varanasi Sita Samahit Sthal, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot will be covered by road. Night stay at hotels will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

The train journey on the next leg moves to Nasik for overnight stay at Hotels. Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nasik is the visit of ancient city of Krishkindha, Hampi with overnight stay at hotels. Here the guests will visit the temple believed to be the birth place of Shri Hanuman atop the Anjaneyadri Hills and other heritage and religious sites. Rameshwaram is the next destination of this train tour wherein Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanushkodi will be covered along with overnight stay at hotels.The train destination is Kanchipuram where Shiv Kanchi, Vishnu Kanchi and Kamakhshi temples are on the day's excursion. From here,the last destination that the train touches in this tour is Bhadrachalam in Telengana state which is also widely referred to as the Ayodhya of the south. After this, the train will return back to Delhi on the 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8000 Kms in this entire Ramayana tour.

This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise of eleven 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLR's. The train has also been fitted with infotainment system. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs. 62,370/- per person, the IRCTC tourist train will be a 18 days tour package. The All inclusive Package price will cover train journey in 3rd AC, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.

For more details you can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on first come first serve basis on the web portal. For more information, you can contact on IRCTC Mobile no. 8287930202 and 8287930297.