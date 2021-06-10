IRCTC offers 'work from Hotel with Nature' travel plans

New Delhi: IRCTC's efforts to rekindle the confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world has met with reasonable success. "Work from Hotel with Nature" Packages for Puri, Konark & Gopalpur (Beach

Destinations of Odisha) are launched. Booking started from Wednesday.

As remote working becomes the new norm, and with location independence becoming an increasingly viable option, it's no surprise that more and more people are looking for inspiration beyond the four walls of their home office.

Over time, there is an increased demand for more secluded and private environments due to health and safety concerns.

Keeping this evolving trend in mind, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation LTD (IRCTC) has launched exclusive packages for professionals who want to continue with their work with a different yet amongst natural environment near beach, forest from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine.

Working away from the typical office setting is expected to become the new trend during these pandemic times.

Professionals can choose destinations among Puri, Konark and Gopalpur.

The duration of package would be for a minimum of 03 nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored.