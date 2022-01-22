IRCTC offers 'Divya Kashi Yatra' pilgrimage tour by 'Dekho Apna Desh' AC tourist train

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) , the premier travel and tourism company under Ministry of Railways is also one of the largest operators of mass tourism in the country. The company has been operating a number of tourist trains on the various theme based tourist circuits identified by Ministry of Tourism under 'Dekho Apna Desh' scheme to promote the growth and development of domestic tourism in the country.

With the aim to promote religious tourism in the country, IRCTC now offers "DIVYA KASHI YATRA" pilgrimage tour by 'Dekho Apna Desh' AC Tourist train to showcase the prominent sacred places of divine city Varanasi.

Varanasi is a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the spiritual capital of India, the city draws Hindu pilgrims who bathe in the Ganges River's sacred waters and perform funeral rites. Along the city's winding streets are some 2,000 temples, including Kashi

Vishwanath, the "Golden Temple," dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva.

This 04 Nights/05 Days Divya Kashi Yatra (Total 156 Seats) will start on March 22, 2022 from Delhi Safdarjung Railways Station and Cover the visit of Sarnath Monuments, Kalbhairav Temple, Ghats of Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple & Corridor, Ganga Arati, Sankat Mochan temple, Tulsi Manas Temple, Durga Temple, Bharat Mata Temple, Five Famous temples of Panch Koshi Yatra (panch padav): Kardameshwar, Bhimchandi, Rameshwar, Shivpur & Kapileshwar.

IRCTC is offering standard and comfort category facilities in the packages. While the standard category package on 1st AC is priced at Rs. 29,950/- per person and the comfort category package on 2nd AC is priced at Rs. 24,500/- per passenger.

Package Price covers Train Journey in AC class, Accommodation in AC Hotel,Veg Meals, all transfer & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online.