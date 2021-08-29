IRCTC launches lucky draw for Tejas Express

New Delhi: IRCTC has introduced a surprise for the passengers of Tejas Express. The firm will give surprise gifts to its passengers through lucky draw for the journeys between August 27, 2021 to September 6, 2021.

Passengers in both the classes, Executive AC Chair Car and AC Chair Car will get these surprises during their journey.

One surprise gift will be given per PNR drawn in this lucky draw. IRCTC is all set to welcome passengers on board its Tejas Express train on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.