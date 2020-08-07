IRCTC gears itself for 'New Normal'

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited, one of the largest customer centric organization of the country with business in railway catering services, mass tourism and IT services has been actively gearing itself for the 'New Normal' with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has had a cascading effect on businesses around the globe.

IRCTC being an organisation with massive man-to-man contact, the responsibility becomes even higher on account of the large scale catering and tourism activity spanning over length and breadth of the country.

IRCTC has been actively involved in assisting the government in serving welfare meals to the underprivileged across different states during the initial lock period.

The company also assisted the Railways in providing catering services to migrating labours on-board Shramik Special Trains that were operated. The company has also introduced 'Ready to Eat meals' in 200 special passenger trains being run as another initiative of the New Normal.

Understanding the importance for training its service staff according to the New Normal, the company organised training to its Supervisory and Executive level staff by pooling in the expertise of several organisations of repute like Bureaus Veritas, TUV-Nord and AIHTM (An Educational Institute under ITDC, Ministry of Tourism) for serving the passengers in the change scenario.

IRCTC has already completed the training of more than 1500 officers and staff under "COVID-19 Awareness Programme" and "New Normal" in imparting them knowledge about principles and practices to be followed at their work-place and also create a kind of awareness which in the long run will help in building a professional work-force to ensure the growth of passenger loyalty for the company as well as the Railways at large.

IRCTC has also issued a travel advisory on its tourism portal which can be accessed at https://www.irctctourism.com/newIRCTC/mobile/index.html.