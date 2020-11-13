IRCTC enters into strategic alliance with Kerala Tourism Development Corporation

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation limited(IRCTC), a Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and tourism arm of Indian Railways which provides a range of tourism products and services across the country has decided to join hands with M/s Kerala Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (KTDC), a public sector undertaking under Government of Kerala operating hotels and restaurants across Kerala and other places.

For best utilisation of their strengths and resources both the organizations have decided to work jointly.

IRCTC, partnering with KTDC has launched a bouquet of tour packages within Kerala. These packages, primarily aimed to encourage domestic tourism within the state are being offered from various cities across the state.

The packages exclusively use the luxurious properties of KTDC at all exotic locations to explore the greenery, serene beaches, backwaters and other natural beauties of Kerala at a very pocket friendly

price.

These packages will be using a fully sanitized vehicle for the tour having been specially designed to make the tourists feel completely at ease, enjoying the natures gift to Kerala such as marvelous tea plantations at the hill station of Munnar, the exotic wildlife at Thekkady, splendid backwaters of Kumarakom & Alappuzha and mesmerizing beaches of Kovalam.

The graceful hospitality at KTDC Hotels adds flavour to the memorable tour packages planned especially for those with an urge for the best.

The packages of varying durations from 2 to 5 nights are attractively priced starting from Rs 5,030.