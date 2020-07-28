IRCTC and SBI Card launch co-branded RuPay credit card

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card on Tuesday launched a co-branded contactless credit card.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal launched the IRCTC-SBI RuPay card and said that he will personally monitor and ensure that the card reaches its target user base of more than 3 crore customers by December 25. IRCTC has a customer base of more than 5 crore users and conducts daily transactions of 8.5 lakh. With the new IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card, customers will be able to book tickets and do online shopping as well.

"The central government is aiming such that in the coming years, every railway ticket will be booked online through the co-branded credit card," Goyal said, adding that the card offers maximum savings proposition on travel together with exclusive benefits.