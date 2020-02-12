IRCTC all set to launch Kashi Mahakal Express

Varanasi: Indian Railway's PSU IRCTC is ready to launch third corporate train for the general public. This train will run between Varanasi and Indore and has been named as Kashi Mahakal Express. The train will be inaugurated on February 16, 2020 from Varanasi followed by routine continuous commercial runs from February 20, 2020 onwards.

This train is in addition to two earlier corporate trains run by IRCTC namely Lucknow- New Delhi- Tejas and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas. It will be a superfast air-conditioned overnight journey train with berths.

The train will connect three Jyotirlinga – Omkareshwar (Near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) besides also connecting the industrial and educational hub of Indore and Bhopal the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar (Bhopal), Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur.

Being the first long distance overnight journey train, IRCTC has geared up to provided a host of facilities and services to the passengers on-board including high quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls and housekeeping services and on-board security services. Besides, every passenger travelling in the train will be covered with a complimentary travel insurance of Rs. 10 lakhs during the journey.

On the lines of IRCTC Tejas Express, the train will be available exclusively available for booking on IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app 'IRCTC Rail Connect'. The passengers can also get their tickets booked through authorised agents and online travel partners of IRCTC. The train will have an advance reservation period of 120 days will have only general and foreign tourist quota. The current booking will be available to the passengers on the platform itself after preparation of first chart, 4 hours to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.