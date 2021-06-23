Irani invites research bodies, toy makers to make sustainable toys

New Delhi: Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday invited research bodies and toy manufacturers to make sustainable toys as about 85 per cent of these products are imported and predominantly made of plastic.

She also urged the research bodies working under the aegis of the Ministry of Education to look into the prospects of sustainable toys.

Irani and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre virtually inaugurated the Toycathon 2021 grand finale on Tuesday.

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the ministries of education, women and child development, MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises), textiles, information and broadcasting as well as DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) on January 5, 2021 to crowdsource innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to 24th.