Irani inaugurates CITI GTC2021, calls upon textiles industry players to tap on emerging opportunities

New Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurated the 2nd edition of Global Textiles Conclave 2021 (CITI GTC2021) organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry on Wednesday, 24th February 2021 through a Virtual Platform.

CITI GTC2021 hosts nine important business sessions and quality renowned international speakers, experts, industry players and policy makers from the globe to deliberate on India's role as an emerging sourcing partner for the global textiles and apparel trade in the aftermath of COVID-19 Irani praised Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and International Apparel Federation (IAF) – Co-Partners and Gherzi Textil Organisation – Knowledge Partner for conceptualising such a meaningful Conclave wherein the detailed deliberations was held to explore the possibilities to tap emerging opportunities which have been thrown up in front of the industry players.

Smriti Zubin Irani thanked the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire textile industry for extending Rs 6000 crores package dedicated only to the garment and made-ups sector which gave much needed impetus for the growth in the vital segments of the textile sector.

The recent announcement of Rs 10,683 crores under Product Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme specially to bring to fore the robustness of MMF Industry and to complement the growth of Technical Textiles in India was a cause for celebrations amongst many.

She also added it was only due to the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister that government announced first-ever National Technical Textiles Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore with a target to enhance research innovation and development, enhance promotion & market development, enhance education, training and skilling and enhance export of technical textiles goods by increasing manufacturing capacities.

Irani also pointed out that India is going to be one of the major consumers of technical textiles especially in the segments of Buildtech, Meditech and Oekotech in the coming years and can facilitate growth in this particular sector.

The recent budget announcements for the infrastructure development in Railways and Roads, Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharata and Jal Jeevan Mission will complement India's consumption of technical textiles in the coming years.