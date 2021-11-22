IOC supplies 201 TMT Bitumen for road construction in UP

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), India's leading energy major, supplied over 200 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) of Bitumen for the construction of the landmark Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, dedicated the 341-kilometre-long expressway to the nation on November 16, 2021. The Purvanchal Expressway is now the longest expressway in India and was completed in a record time of 36 months by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The Purvanchal Expressway is six-lane wide and can be expanded to eight lanes in the future and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

IndianOil supplied 201 TMT, over 90 per cent of the bitumen required for the project, including crumb rubber modified bitumen (CRMB). The products were manufactured at IndianOil's Mathura and Panipat refineries.

IndianOil reiterated its commitment to sustainable development by recycling one lakh discarded tyres for producing CRMB required for the project, thereby reducing 3200 MT (metric tonnes) approx. of CO2 emissions. "Standing true to its commitment of being The Energy of India, IndianOil is proud to be an all-weather and first-priority supplier for the landmark Purvanchal Expressway project. IOCians who were involved in this project at various stages successfully battled various challenges to keep the supply lines running. The Purvanchal Expressway is poised to become a beacon development in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and we are happy to have contributed to it. We are particularly proud of the sustainable measures taken for this project," said V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil.

IndianOil surmounted various challenges to ensure prompt supply of bitumen and CRMB at various locations across the route of the expressway, including the planned shutdown of the Mathura Refinery for the BS-VI fuel upgradation project. IndianOil leveraged its multi-refinery strength and well-oiled supply chain to ensure uninterrupted supplies from its Panipat Refinery. The fiercest challenge, however, came with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfased by the pandemic, IndianOil's supply locations at Mathura, Mughalsarai, Lucknow, Baitalpur and Gonda operated relentlessly during the strict lockdown and the second wave to ensure petroleum products were promptly suppliedadhering to timelines.