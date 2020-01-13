IOC launches special NATO class diesel for Indian Navy
New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has developed a special class diesel conforming to NATO grade for use in ships and vessels of Indian Navy.
Vice Admiral G S Pabby launched the Upgraded High Flash High-Speed Diesel (HFHSD- IN 512) in presence of IOC Director (R&D) SSV Ramakumar and IOC Director (Refineries) S M Vaidya, a company statement said here.
"IOC has always endeavoured to supply world-class fuels to Indian Defence Forces. Moving ahead in this direction IOC has developed and upgraded the specifications of HFHSD- IN 512 fuel required for Indian Naval ships. The upgraded fuel now exceeds the MIL DTL 16844M specifications which is considered benchmark standard across in the world," it said.
The fuel possesses the best rheological and detergent characteristics validated against most stringent military specifications. It also has lesser environmental impact due to low Sulphur content and would result in the better performance of engines.
"This fuel will facilitate the Indian Navy to enhance its global footprint and will allow India to fuel the vessels of friendly foreign countries at places where fuel conforming to NATO grade is supplied," the statement said.
