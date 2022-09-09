IOC geared to serve new age EV Customers

New Delhi: V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) while greeting EV ( Electric Vehicles) Customers and stakeholders on World EV Day said, "Electric Vehicles are now a reality and IndianOil (IOC) is geared up to meet the challenges. Our bouquet of services will include all kind of energy offerings including EV charging at our Retail Outlets. IndianOil's E-Mobility initiatives is aimed to provide confidence to automobile manufacturers for enhancement of EV production & to customers for uninterrupted drive."

IndianOil, the largest Oil & Gas major in the country, has been in the forefront for serving EV Customers and has already provided 2500+ EV Charging Stations at Fuel stations across the country and plans to increase numbers to 4000 by end of current financial year.

IOC aims to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046, which is in line with India's aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. To cut emissions, IndianOil is focused on renewable energy and is aggressively setting up solar energy facility at fuel stations. IndianOil has already solarised 20000 plus Fuel stations across India (among highest in the world) with installed capacity of 116.4 MW. Electric vehicle charging facilities will

further complement the Net Zero plan of IOC.