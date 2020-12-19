IOC Chairman conferred with honorary fellowship

New Delhi: Chairman IndianOil, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya has been conferred with the Honorary Fellowship by the Centre for Excellence in Project Management (CEPM). This honour is in recognition of his significant contributions in balancing the smooth supply of products, eco-friendly business operations and healthy refining margins. Vaidya was felicitated with the fellowship during the Second World Project Management Forum (WPMF) Virtual Meet. Instituted in 1995, the Honorary CEPM Fellowship Award is given to those who have made a difference. Eminent bureaucrat T K A Nair heads the selection committee for awarding the prestigious fellowship. Centre of Excellence in Project Management, founded in 1992, has been at the forefront in strengthening Project Management in India.

