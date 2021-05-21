IOC begins 1st-ever supply of XP100 to Fiat India

New Delhi: FIAT has technically approved XP100, India's first 100 Octane petrol from IndianOil, as the fuel for first-fill application for all models of petrol cars and will be the substitute the imported grade of petrol, as it meets the standards and requirement of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, USA).

XP100 premium-grade petrol has successfully substituted import product as the first-fill product for export-oriented vehicle at Fiat India's Pune Plant.

The first parcel of XP100 premium-grade petrol was recently received by Fiat India at Pune.

IndianOil had previously launched XP – 100, the country's first 100 Octane premium petrol in December last year.

In a big boost to be India's efforts towards self -sufficiency, the premium grade petrol was developed at IndianOil's Mathura refinery using indigenous OCTAMAX technology developed through its R&D efforts.

Presently, all IndianOil refineries have been upgraded and are manufacturing XP100

"Many Auto OEMs require superior quality product for their first fill in the vehicles for export. Since premium grade was not available in India until recently, they had to rely on imports. After the launch of XP100, IndianOil has become the first pan-India supplier of XP100 for this export vehicle," said PS Mony, Executive Director (Institutional Business), IndianOil.

IndianOil's premium-grade petrol with 100 octane rating is designed to rev up the engine, give partial acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy and prolonged engine life. It exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with much-reduced tail-pipe emissions.

IndianOil has rolled out XP100 petrol in 43 cities and the premium fuel is now available at 84 retail outlets across the country. With the availability of XP 100 petrol in the Indian market, India has joined the league of select countries where petrol with 100 or higher octane is available.