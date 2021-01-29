Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.57 lakh cr as markets tank

New Delhi: As the equity markets continued to face selling pressure for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, investor wealth tumbled by Rs 11,57,928.54 crore during this time.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent to finish at 46,285.77 on Friday.

The benchmark index has been falling from January 21 onwards, taking the total loss to 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent.

Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has seen an erosion of Rs 11,57,928.54 crore to Rs 1,86,12,644.03 crore during this time. Among the 30-frontline companies chart, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and TCS were the major losers, declining up to 5.69 per cent.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank closed with gains of up to 5.44 per cent.

The rupee gained 9 paise to settle at 72.96 against the US dollar on Friday.